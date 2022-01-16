Bears drop second straight game, losing to Oklahoma State

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor hosted Oklahoma State just four days after the Bears lost for the first time since last season’s Big 12 tournament.

Baylor’s attempt to bounce back started slow, with Oklahoma State jumping out to a 29-11 lead in the first half.

The Bears battled back, cutting the deficit to twelve points at half time, trailing 34-22.

The start of the second half was filled with runs. The Bears would cut the deficit to ten or eleven points, then the Cowboys would respond, building the lead back up to sixteen or seventeen points.

With ten minutes left in the game, the Bears were trailing 46-35, and they would need a strong finish to avoid back-to-back losses.

After an OSU free throw, LJ Cryer hit a three-pointer to make it a nine point game with just under nine minutes on the clock. The Cowboys would quickly respond with a layup that gave them a double-digit lead again.

With six minutes left in the game Matthew Mayer cut the deficit back to nine and the Ferrell Center erupted! But the Cowboys responded with a basket of their own, silencing the home crowd.

It didn’t take long for the Bears to get the momentum back. A pair of free throws and an Adam Flagler three made it a six point fame with five minutes left, and the crowd was alive again.

LJ Cryer hit two free throws with just over a minute left to make it a one-point game, but Flagler turned the ball over on Baylor’s next two possessions and the Bears fall to Oklahoma State 61-54.

Baylor is now 15-2 on the year, and 3-2 in Big 12 Conference play.

