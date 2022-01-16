Cold Mornings and Warmer Afternoons!

We start Sunday in the mid to upper 20′s, with winds becoming light after sunrise. Sunny skies will bring us into the mid to upper 50′s for highs, before even warmer weather arrives for the work week.

South winds and abundant sunshine bring highs into the mid to upper 60′s for MLK Day, and then into the mid 70′s for highs on Tuesday. Another cold front arrive Wednesday morning, with highs cooling to the mid 60′s during the afternoon. However, we’ll feel the effects of that front much more on Thursday and Friday where highs will be stuck in the 40′s both days. Temperatures stay cool heading into next weekend.

