Massive apartment fire in Hearne displaces multiple families

HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire at an apartment complex in Hearne left multiple families without homes on Sunday.

According to Robertson County EMS, the fire happened at appartments in the 700 block of East Brown Street.

Crews battled the fire for several hours. No injuries were reported but eight apartments were a total loss.

According to a Facebook post from Robertson County EMS the Red Cross has been contacted.

Massive Apartment Fire in Hearne (Roberston County EMS)

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

