Massive fire destroys several Hearne apartments, no injuries

The American Red Cross is on scene helping those who are displaced as a result of the fire.
The fire Sunday morning engulfed several apartments at the Columbus Village apartments on Riley Street in Hearne.(Photo courtesy: Robertson County EMS)
By Donnie Tuggle and Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A massive fire has damaged an apartment complex Sunday morning in Hearne.

Posted by Robertson County EMS on Sunday, January 16, 2022

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Riley Street at the Columbus Village apartments.

According to Robertson County EMS at least eight apartments are destroyed.

The American Red Cross is on the scene helping the displaced families. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from Calvert, Bremond, Blackjack, Franklin and Hearne Fire Departments were among the first responders on the scene.

