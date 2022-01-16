Advertisement

Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station

Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - The body of a newborn boy was found in a duffel bag outside of a Chicago fire station.

Authorities say firefighters found the deceased baby early Saturday morning.

It’s unclear how long the baby had been there or if the infant had frozen to death.

Safe haven advocates say they are devastated.

Illinois’s safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the child with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.

Those safe places include hospitals, emergency care facilities, police stations and staffed fire stations.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aron Martinez, 18; Lauren De La Rosa, 19; Fabian Almanza, 17; and a 16-year-old male juvenile...
Six teens facing multiple charges after crime spree in North Texas
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
Granbury Lawyer Kellye SoRelle Says She Is Now Acting President Of The Oath Keepers
North Texas lawyer says she is now acting president of The Oath Keepers
With omicron cases spiking in many Central Texas schools, the districts are calling for help...
Central Texas school districts in desperate need of substitute teachers
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say

Latest News

Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves...
Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm
Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.
‘Wordle’ is internet’s latest gaming obsession
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility...
Ruled out: Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated
William Curry is 6' and weighs 195 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair.
Temple police searching for missing man