The Roller Coaster Continues with Spring-Like Highs Returning Soon

We won’t have gusty winds this evening, but it’ll still be pretty chilly after sunset with temperatures in the low to mid 40′s. We dip to the upper 30′s around 10pm, with morning lows around 30°. Abundant sunshine and south winds will bring us into the mid to upper 60′s for highs Monday afternoon, with even warmer highs arriving on Tuesday in the mid to upper 70′s.

Our next cold front arrives Wednesday morning, with highs cooling into the mid 60′s during the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. However, we really start to feel the effects of the front Thursday and Friday as highs will be stuck in the 40′s. A few spotty showers will be possible going into next weekend with temperatures gradually warming back up the following week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.