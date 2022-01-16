Advertisement

Temple police searching for missing man

William Curry is 6' and weighs 195 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair.
William Curry is 6' and weighs 195 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair.(Temple Police Department)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for a 38-year-old William Curry.

Police say Curry was last seen on Saturday January, 15th in the 1200 block of Cozzy Creek Drive in Temple.

Curry is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 195 lbs. He has green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact TPD at 254-298-5500.

