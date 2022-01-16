Temple police searching for missing man
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for a 38-year-old William Curry.
Police say Curry was last seen on Saturday January, 15th in the 1200 block of Cozzy Creek Drive in Temple.
Curry is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 195 lbs. He has green eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact TPD at 254-298-5500.
