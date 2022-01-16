Waco: Extraco Event Center Base hosts TAPPS Dance Championship

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Extraco Event Center Base hosted its first ever athletic event Saturday: the TAPPS dance championship.

Most people don’t think of dancing when it comes to athletic competitions, but for the dancers and coaches at the competition, it means so much more.

“I think it went amazing,” said Anna Yim from St. Agnes Academy.

“I could feel the energy rising from the floor and from my own teammates.”

The competition was filled with team and solo routines that hundreds of student-athletes have trained for in the last several months. Organizers like TAPPS Executive Director Bryan Bunselneyer say the event has been long in the works, believing showcasing these competitions could bring more profit to the area.

“Back in August, we were able to get together with the city of Waco, the events center and the sports commission,” he said.

“Knowing the opportunity to come back, we call this the home of our championships here in Waco with multiple events throughout the year.”

With the lights shinning bright and hundreds in attendance, many of the contestants have never competed for a championship like this before.

“It has been a season,” said St. Agnes Academy Director & Coach Luise Maldonado.

“We’re all learning each other because both the assistant director and I are new this year. The girls haven’t event met because of COVID and learning everything online last year. So, what’s really cool, I might cry because I’m so emotional about it, but I just love these kids.”

A love for the craft and each other, something that these dancers say is something that can never be taken away, no matter the results of the competition.

“That friendship you have means so much to you and you wanna win and work so hard for them,” said Izzy Barcenas.

“We all come together and make those friendships and I can easily say they’re gonna be my life-long sisters,” Yim added.

“That just pushes me even harder and we’re yelling at each other through the routine to just push through and get through the routine while leaving it all out on the floor.”

