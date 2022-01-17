49ers knock Dallas Cowboys out of the playoffs

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas fans were anxious to get into AT&T Stadium to watch their Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wildcard matchup, but the Dallas players did not bring that same energy.

On the opening drive of the game the Cowboys allowed the Niners to go 75 yards in four minutes, taking a 7 point lead right off the bat.

The 49ers would add two field goals and led 13-0 before the Cowboys offense woke up.

Finally, late in the second quarter Dallas QB Dak Prescott threw a perfect 20-yard touchdown strike to Amari Cooper to get the Cowboys on the board, trailing 13-7.

The 49ers would put more points on the board in the second half, leading the Cowboys 23-7 entering the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys kicked a field goal, and then an Anthony Brown interception gave the ball back to the offense, and Prescott scrambled in for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to just six points with eight minutes to play.

With just over 2 minutes left on the clock, Prescott and the Cowboys took over on offense, trailing 23-17.

The Cowboys failed to convert a 4th and 11 on the drive, giving the ball back to San Francisco with 1:42 on the clock.

The Cowboys got the ball back with under a minute left and drove down to the 49ers 25 yard line before running out of time.

The 49ers beat the Cowboys 23-17.

