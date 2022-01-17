Central Texas deputies investigating 20-year-old cold case find a dozen vehicles beneath surface of lake

BOSQUE, Texas (KWTX) - Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputies and expert divers found more than a dozen vehicles submerged in Lake Whitney while they acted on a tip in the search for John Creech, a man who mysteriously disappeared approximately 20 years ago.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Texas Game Wardens and Adventures With Purpose, an expert dive team, in a three day search of multiple locations at Lake Whitney after investigators were informed of the possibility that Creech’s remains might be located in the lake.

John Creech disappeared in Bosque County, Texas nearly 20 years ago. (Bosque County Sheriff's Office)

During the effort, more than a dozen vehicles were located beneath the surface of the lake and two vehicles were actually removed from the lake in the Soldiers Bluff.

These vehicles were brought up from 40 and 65 feet water depth. Additionally, more than six other vehicles were located and searched.

Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office (Bosque County Sheriff's Office)

The condition of these vehicles prohibited efforts to remove them from the lake, the sheriff’s office said.

“This investigation continues and we are committed to successfully locating Creech or determining what ultimately happened to him,” said Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said, “It is our hope and mission to provide the family with his return, or answers that provide closure.”

If anyone has any information on Creech’s disappearance, they are to contact the sheriff’s office at (254) 435-2362 or tips@bosquesheriff.com.

