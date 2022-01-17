Central Texas shelter offers helping hand as Safe Outdoor Dogs Act takes effect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Starting Tuesday, January 18, a new law is going to take effect in Texas in hopes of protecting our four-legged friends.

Senate Bill 5, also known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, has some specific requirements as to how your dog roams outside after being signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott.

“The new law is dogs can no longer be chained up so no chain-like materials can be used,” Mike Gray at the Central Texas Humane Society said.

“However, they can use a cable tie.”

If you do use the cable, it has to be a minimum of 10 feet long. The dog has to have access to drinking water and they need shelter to protect them from any extreme weather or standing water.

“If an officer is driving around and might see someone not following that, of course, they might stop,” Cierra Shipley with the Waco Police Department said.

“If we get a call in, of course, we will go out.”

Police are able to do that because the law also removes the 24-hour mandatory waiting period so that officers can address critical or dangerous situations immediately.

Pet owners can also be charged.

“If you are breaking the law, it will be a Class C Misdemeanor which is a fine of up to $500,” Shipley said.

“If we see that you are still not following the law, it goes up to a Class B Misdemeanor at that point and it can be a fine of up to $2,000 or 180 days in jail.”

But the Humane Society of Central Texas is taking steps to make sure it never gets to that point by helping you meet the law’s requirements.

“We call it ‘Community Cares’,” Gray said.

We partnered with Ace Fence & Supply and they donate to the humane society. They give us old fencing panels, stuff like that and we go help families that have fences that have a couple of holes in them that need patched up so they can take their dogs off of the chains.”

They have already helped 49 dogs and they aren’t stopping there.

All you have to do is reach out and they can get you and your dog the help you need.

“It’s the best of both worlds for me,” Gray said.

“I love to help people and I love to help animals so being able to help people in need that financially or for some mobility reason, they can’t physically fix their own fence, to be able to go out there and help them so their dogs can have a more joyful life. It’s awesome.”

The humane society does want to specify that they are not building all new fences but helping make repairs so your dog does not need to be tied up.

Police say if you see someone improperly tethering their dog, do not call 911. Instead, call animal control (254-750-1765) or the non-emergency line (254-750-7500).

