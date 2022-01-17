Community organizations honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Monday, people across Central Texas, and the country, will take time to remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

There will be marches in Killeen and other events happening around the area. A march was scheduled for Waco, but it was canceled due to COVID concerns.

TaNeika Moultrie, president of the Killeen branch of the NAACP, said they are excited about a new focus and national theme from The King Center--’It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community.’

Moultrie said for them, that begins with more outreach in the community, something that’s fallen to the wayside during the pandemic.

Now, Moultrie said they are moving back to that work. After the march on Monday, the organization is partnering with a local church to deliver meals to people and families in need.

Moultrie said they are excited about the march and focusing on unity, especially after the last couple of years.

“We know that there has been so much going on in the past two years with then our community within this nation, from the racial climate, all the way back to the pandemic, you know, health issues, disparity issues,” Moultrie said. “So we just want everyone to come together on a united front to know that we are here for each other, because it is going to take us as a community as a nation to of course, heal together.”

Line-up for the Killeen march will begin at 8:30 in the morning in front of the Killeen City Hall, and the march will begin at 9 a.m.

Mission Waco is also hosting an event with performances and speakers beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the Jubilee Theatre. A Pastor Panel discussion follows the morning event, beginning at 12 p.m.

Lunch is free, and registration is not required for either event. Community service projects begin at 1:15 p.m. More information is available here.

Baylor University is hosting virtual service events and a drive-thru collection at Bobo Spiritual Life Center (Parking lot at the corner of S. 5th Street and James Ave., Waco, Texas) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Donations will benefit the Animal Birth Control Clinic, DOBEY Center, Mission Waco, Tennyson Middle School, Veteran’s One Stop, and more. More information is available here.

