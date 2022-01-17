Driver pulls up behind Dallas Deputies to ask for help, charged with DWI

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office had a different kind of experience with a 22-year-old driver now facing Driving While Intoxicated charges.

It was around 1:30 a.m. on January 17 when deputies called for assistance after a vehicle pulled up behind them as they worked to help a motorist along the shoulder of Interstate-30, near Loop 12.

The deputies claim that the driver a gold-colored Honda drove onto the right shoulder behind their patrol vehicles and stopped. When two deputes approached the vehicle the driver said that she thought something was wrong with her wheels, so she pulled over.

After detaining two men and two women and conducting field sobriety tests, the driver, identified as Ashley Segura Silva, was placed her under arrest for DWI and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

No civilians or officers were injured while on the side of the highway.

At this writing bond had not been set for Silva.

