Advertisement

DWI suspect in East Texas claimed she had COVID-19; coughed in jailer’s face

Darla McCurry (Source: Ore City Facebook page)
Darla McCurry (Source: Ore City Facebook page)(Ore City Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driving while intoxicated suspect who claimed she has COVID-19 is now facing a felony charge after she allegedly coughed in an Upshur County Jail correctional officer’s face Saturday night.

Darla Ann McCurry was charged with assault of a public servant and DWI (second offense). No bond amounts have been set for her charges.

According to a post on the Ore City Police Department Facebook page, an OPD officer saw a vehicle that was failing to drive in a single lane at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. After the officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from it.

The OPD officer asked a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper for help administering the field sobriety test.

McCurry was arrested at the scene and charged with DWI (second).

When McCurry was taken to the Upshur County Jail, she said that had COVID-19. At that point, she turned toward a correctional officer and “deliberately coughed in his face,” the Facebook post stated.

As a result, she was charged with assault of a public servant.

“We take this stuff serious,” the Facebook post stated. “First responders are working day in and day out to protect our communities. You will be held accountable if you make poor decisions.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
William Curry is 6' and weighs 195 lbs, with green eyes and brown hair.
Temple police searching for missing man
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi: Captor grew ‘belligerent’ late in standoff
Thieves have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains nearing downtown Los Angeles for...
Thieves raiding rail cargo containers in Los Angeles
Aron Martinez, 18; Lauren De La Rosa, 19; Fabian Almanza, 17; and a 16-year-old male juvenile...
Six teens facing multiple charges after crime spree in North Texas

Latest News

6-year-old Daniel with the ewe he helped raise. The animal was found dead, the victim of abuse,...
Four Texas juveniles charged with cruelty to animals after lamb found tortured, shot to death
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
Analysis: The never-ending fight over voting in the U.S.
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Jewish Communities Across US On Heightened Alert After North Texas Standoff
Texas A&M University begins the new semester Jan. 18 as COVID activity in our area has increased.
Brazos County Health District concerned about rising COVID cases with new semester at Texas A&M starting