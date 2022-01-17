Former Midway star Jaxon Player to transfer to Baylor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jaxon Player is coming home!

The Waco native announced on twitter that he will be transferring from Tulsa to Baylor.

Player played Defensive Tackle for the Golden Hurricanes.

He started 17 games for Tulsa and played in almost 30.

One of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make. But it’s only right I stay home!! pic.twitter.com/OCpkMGDtpG — Jaxon Player (@jaxon_player) January 17, 2022

According to Tulsa, Player has 83 career tackles, 17 TFLs for -39 yards, three sacks for -6 yards, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

