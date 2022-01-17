Advertisement

Former Midway star Jaxon Player to transfer to Baylor

Former Midway defensive lineman Jaxon Player announced on Twitter he will play for Baylor next...
Former Midway defensive lineman Jaxon Player announced on Twitter he will play for Baylor next year.(Jaxon Player)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jaxon Player is coming home!

The Waco native announced on twitter that he will be transferring from Tulsa to Baylor.

Player played Defensive Tackle for the Golden Hurricanes.

He started 17 games for Tulsa and played in almost 30.

According to Tulsa, Player has 83 career tackles, 17 TFLs for -39 yards, three sacks for -6 yards, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aron Martinez, 18; Lauren De La Rosa, 19; Fabian Almanza, 17; and a 16-year-old male juvenile...
Six teens facing multiple charges after crime spree in North Texas
The FBI and Texas DPS are assisting a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel in...
Captor killed, hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff, officials say
Granbury Lawyer Kellye SoRelle Says She Is Now Acting President Of The Oath Keepers
North Texas lawyer says she is now acting president of The Oath Keepers
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say
With omicron cases spiking in many Central Texas schools, the districts are calling for help...
Central Texas school districts in desperate need of substitute teachers

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown as San...
49ers knock Dallas Cowboys out of the playoffs
Baylor guard Sarah Andrews (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Asberry, Andrews rally No. 14 Baylor women past Kansas 82-79
Baylor takes on Oklahoma State in a Big 12 Conference Matchup
Bears drop second straight game, losing to Oklahoma State
Axtell's Hailey Tindle
Classroom Champions: Axtell’s Hailey Tindle