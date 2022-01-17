Advertisement

Harker Heights police investigating deadly shooting at busy intersection

Harker Heights homicide investigation
Harker Heights homicide investigation(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the access road intersection of Indian Trail and Central Texas Expressway.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area to allow investigators to work at the scene.

“It is an ongoing investigation and is isolated to that area and no one else is in danger at this time,” Lawrence Stewart, Harker Heights police spokesman, said.

Access Road intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
Access Road intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail in Harker Heights.(Courtesy Photo)

