Residents describe moments they escaped apartment fire Sunday in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A fast-moving fire destroyed two buildings at the Columbus Village apartments early Sunday morning, displacing eight families.

Despite that most of the people inside those buildings were asleep when the fire started, no one was killed or seriously injured. The fire marshal’s office and Hearne police are investigating what started it.

The Red Cross is helping at least 33 people. If you’d like to help any of the affected families, click here for a list of GoFundMe links and specific donation items they need.

One building was completely engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived on scene around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The fire quickly jumped to another building next door. Portions of the rubble were still smoldering well into the afternoon.

Cornelius Workman lived at the complex the past two years. He was asleep in his room located in the second building that caught fire.

“My aunt actually started beating on our door to let us know her building was on fire and ours could potentially catch on fire, so she wanted to get us out of there,” Workman said.

Workman says it was really scary, but that he was more concerned with making sure his family members and neighbors were safe in the moment. He says he ran out and immediately started knocking on other doors so everyone could evacuate the building.

“It’s still just a crazy shock that we were basically laying down like hours ago, and now we just lost everything basically,” Workman said. “Like me, my aunt, my mom, my grandma, we just basically lost everything.”

Matthew Castillo was also among those sleeping in the building where the fire started. He lived at the complex with his wife and three kids for over a decade.

”When we woke up this morning, we heard the noise from the downtown fire department and heard commotion outside yelling and beating on doors, trying to get everybody woke,” Castillo said. “When we opened the door, we saw a big cloud of smoke into our house, and that’s when we knew we had to get out of there as soon as possible.”

Castillo says there was so much smoke, they were completely blind running out of the building. He says at one point, they weren’t sure if they would make it out.

“It’s pretty chaotic when you hear everybody screaming and you don’t know if anybody’s hurt or if everybody’s safe or not,” Castillo said. “But when we got out, you realize it’s a big relief that everybody was safe. Aside from losing your things, it was a blessing to get out of there and have all the kids out.”

Castillo says he wasn’t able to get out with much more than his phone or his keys, and he’s surprised he even made it out with that much.

”We lost everything, so food water, clothing, anything can help,” Castillo said. “We set up a GoFundMe for things we might need, a new place to stay.”

A handful of items survived in the second building. Workman was there recovering what he could, but he lost just about everything too. He says he’s grateful for the way the community has come together for his family and the seven others who need help.

”The community of Hearne, a lot of people they already donated a lot of things at the Clubhouse here in Hearne,” Workman said. “They’re preparing food for us at Hearne Elementary, so if you could just keep my family in your prayers and also the other families who were involved, we’re just very thankful for that.”

Castillo says the entire experience has changed his perspective on life.

“Life is short, and we just intend on living every day to the fullest,” Castillo said. “This is a big eye-opener. We’re going to take it just one day at a time, but life is short. It can be gone just that quick.”

