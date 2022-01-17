Advertisement

Sunshine and Lots of Warmth Before Our Next Cold Front

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ll have a chilly start this morning, but after sunrise we’ll have some great weather for MLK Day. Sunshine brings temperatures into the upper 50′s at lunchtime, with highs in the mid 60′s during the afternoon. We dip to the mid 30′s to start Tuesday, with breezy south winds boosting highs into the mid to upper 70′s during the afternoon.

A cold front arrives on Wednesday, bringing Winter back to Central Texas. The front arrives Wednesday morning, but we’ll still be comfortable in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60′s. Thursday is when we really start feeling the impact of the front as highs will be stuck around 40° in the afternoon with cloudy skies. There’s a 10% chance for a few flurries on Thursday, but otherwise no precipitation is expected. Highs stay chilly in the 40′s for Friday before getting back into the upper 50′s by the end of next weekend.

