Temple: Bridal show draws dozens of future brides

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bliss Bridal Magazine hosted their 10th annual bridal show Sunday at the Frank Mayborn Convention Center in Temple.

One of the biggest marks seen from the COVID pandemic are weddings. Hundreds have decided to delay planning so that more family and friends can attend safely, a challenge that Michaela Grundy is very familiar with.

“My family is everything to me and I want everyone there celebrating it with me,” she said.

“Family is just something really big for me when you’re celebrating something big in life. I’m going to my next chapter, and I want everyone to be there.”

Dozens of these future brides in attendance weren’t the only ones hurting either. For many of the local Vendors at the bridal show, it’s been a long fight to stay open and they’re happy to see business booming again.

“One of the hardest things I had to do was call brides to let them know that we got shut down,” said Belton Beautiful Salon Owner Nory Cruz.

“Just to see all the brides come in, it feels normal. It feels like we’re finally getting back to normal.”

“This is actually our biggest turnout out of all 10 years that we’ve done this,” said Angela Sims, owner and publisher of Bliss Bridal Magazine.

“It was kind of surprising with the pandemic, but honestly, with brides pushing back their weddings and getting things rescheduled, this is the time to plan. They’ve been waiting so long to do this.”

A long wait to finally start looking at wedding dresses, photographers, cakes, food and alcohol vendors. As for Grundy, she couldn’t be more excited to start planning her big day.

“Them putting it all right here and showing us how they do it, putting a price to it and not having to go online... it’s just all right here so we can see it with our own faces,” she said.

Anyone unable to attend the show who’d like more information on future bridal shows can visit Bliss Bridal’s website.

