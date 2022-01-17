Warm Tuesday... Another Strong Cold Front Wednesday!

We will continue a steady warming trend as we head into Tuesday, with highs making it back into the 70s. Along with this warming trend we will also see some pretty strong south winds that could gust to near 30 mph at times. This warm-up is in advance of another strong cold front set to arrive Wednesday afternoon. Highs Wednesday will still manage to make it into the low 70s in most locations, but significantly colder air will push into Central Texas Wednesday evening.

North winds behind the front on Wednesday will range between 20-30 mph. These strong winds will drop high temperatures Thursday to the low 40s, and with the breeze holding on it will feel like its in low 30s most of the day. We will stay on the chilly side Friday, with highs only in the mid 40s. We will see a slow rebound in the temperatures this weekend, but highs Saturday and Sunday will only make it into the 50s. We will likely see 4-5 straight mornings dip below freezing to end out the week.

