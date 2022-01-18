Advertisement

1 killed, 9 hurt as explosion, fire collapses Bronx home

At least 19 people were killed and 63 injured in a five-alarm fire at a New York City apartment building. Officials say heavy smoke made it difficult for residents to escape.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — One person was killed and nine other people — including five police officers — were hurt Tuesday in a suspected gas explosion and fire in the Bronx, officials said.

The blast happened around 11 a.m. at a home on a block of three-story residences in the borough’s Woodstock neighborhood, the fire department said.

Video and photos of the scene showed that part of the home collapsed, with heavy smoke pouring from the home and adjoining properties.

About 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded.

It was the second deadly fire in the Bronx in less than two weeks, following the smoky high-rise apartment blaze that killed 17 people on Jan. 9.

Officials said gas service was shut off to the area while the cause of the explosion was being investigated.

