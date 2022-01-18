Advertisement

17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler

Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail following the crash
Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler 17-year-old has died after a crash on South Broadway Avenue Friday.

Lillian Thornburgh, of Tyler, died in a Tyler hospital after she sustained serious injuries in a wreck on Broadway Avenue Friday.

According to the Tyler Police Department, at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Tyler police responded to the 2800 block of S. Broadway Ave. following the report of a two-vehicle traffic crash.

Police said a black Chevy Silverado, driven by Jason Charles, 24, of Tyler, hit the rear of a white Dodge Ram driven by Thornburgh. Both vehicles were traveling northbound. This caused the white Dodge Ram to roll and strike a tree.

Police said Thornburgh was taken by ambulance to UT Health by EMS where, on Sunday, Jan. 16, she died from her injuries.

Jason Charles was also transported to UT Health by EMS and was then arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail for Intoxicated Assault. He is held on a $200,000 bond.

Tyler Police detectives and accident investigators are working the case. Charges of Intoxicated Manslaughter are now pending due to the death of the victim.

RELATED: Friday night crash leaves teen hospitalized, Tyler man arrested

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Andre Gentle was shot and killed while stopped at a Central Texas intersection.
Police: Driver ambushed, shot and killed at Central Texas intersection
Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Central Texas deputies investigating 20-year-old cold case find vehicles beneath lake’s surface
A suspect who eluded authorities and attempted to carjack at driver at gunpoint was shot...
Driver shoots fugitive who tried to carjack him at Killeen intersection
6-year-old Daniel with the ewe he helped raise. The animal was found dead, the victim of abuse,...
Four Texas juveniles charged with cruelty to animals after lamb found tortured, shot to death
At-home COVID-19 tests.
Website to order free COVID-19 tests is now live

Latest News

Teenagers have been involved in shootings that have taken place throughout Killeen since the...
Killeen leaders call for action as more teens involved in violent crime
Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they...
Couple married for 80 years reunites in hospital after COVID-19 separated them
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas filed its final winter weatherization readiness...
99% Of Texas Electric Generation, Transmission Facilities Pass Winterization Inspection, ERCOT Says
Volunteers from the Alpha Advocacy Group helped register voters in Austin before an upcoming...
Texas says supply chain issues have limited the number of voter registration forms it can give out
Todd M. Smith is a political consultant for Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller.
Agiculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s political consultant indicted on charges of theft, bribery in hemp license schemer