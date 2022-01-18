Advertisement

3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who was shot outside a football game, at the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons into a crowd of people exiting a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, killing Bility and injuring three people.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons in the direction of a crowd of people exiting a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, injuring three people and killing an 8-year-old girl.

A grand jury recommended the charges against the three Sharon Hill Police officers, Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney, in the August 27 shooting that killed Fanta Bility.

Murder charges previously filed against two Black teenagers for firing gunshots that prompted the officers to shoot, were also dropped Tuesday, according to a news release from the Delaware County District Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Andre Gentle was shot and killed while stopped at a Central Texas intersection.
Police: Driver ambushed, shot and killed at Central Texas intersection
Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Central Texas deputies investigating 20-year-old cold case find vehicles beneath lake’s surface
6-year-old Daniel with the ewe he helped raise. The animal was found dead, the victim of abuse,...
Four Texas juveniles charged with cruelty to animals after lamb found tortured, shot to death
ICU nurse Mary Patton shed a tear during her shift at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital...
“We’re about to catch on fire”: Inside a Texas hospital battling omicron and staffing shortages
Darla McCurry (Source: Ore City Facebook page)
DWI suspect in East Texas claimed she had COVID-19; coughed in jailer’s face

Latest News

Fran DeLeon Jr.
Texas teen charged in connection to love triangle killing of girlfriend, 16
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says
Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warmups before the College Football Playoff championship...
Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights
School closures can harm kids' mental and academic health.
COVID: Schools still struggle with infections, closures
Ray Charles David
Man charged in shooting that left one wounded at gathering in Copperas Cove