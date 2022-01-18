Academy ISD to close remainder of the week due to COVID cases

LITTLE-RIVER ACADEMY, Texas (KWTX) - The Academy Independent School District on Tuesday announced it was closing all campuses the remainder of the week as a result of a rise in COVID-19 cases.

All campuses and district offices will be closed Jan. 19-22 for sanitization and checking air filters as needed.

Extracurricular activities will be subject to cancellation or rescheduled as needed. Varsity competitions will remain as scheduled.

“This decision does not com easily or without hesitation: however, we want to provide our community with a safe and secure environment in which educate our students. In the past several days, staff and student attendance has been extremely low,” said Academy ISD Superintendent, Billy Harlan, a letter to parents.

