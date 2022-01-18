Another big chill on the way Wednesday!

High temperatures today and tomorrow are expected to reach the 70s and it’ll feel like late-winter and early Spring. Before you get too used to those comfortably warm temperatures, know that we have a significant chill coming late Wednesday afternoon. Until that chill arrives, we’ll enjoy a comfortably cool morning today starting out in the low-to-mid 40s before generally sunny skies boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 70s late in the day. You’ll notice today’s gusty south winds ahead of tomorrow’s front which may push as high as about 35 MPH. The gusty south winds pull up some warmth from the south and that means we’ll only dip into the mid-to-upper 50s tomorrow morning. Tomorrow’s front takes the entire day to move through so highs should still easily reach the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s. It’ll be warmer the farther south you are since the front sinks in from the north. There will be partly-to-mostly cloudy skies Wednesday but rain chances are capped only at about 10% mainly east of I-35.

Temperatures should significantly tumble almost immediately behind the front. We’re expecting to go from the low 70s Wednesday afternoon down into the upper 20s Thursday morning. With mostly cloudy to overcast skies, high temperatures may stay stuck in the upper 30s and low 40s Thursday afternoon! While the chances of seeing wintry precipitation Thursday are in the forecast, they’re exceptionally low and mainly only confined to Milam, Robertson, and Leon County. A weak disturbance may be enough to kick up the mix of rain and snow but it should be fairly light inconsequential to roadways. The best precipitation chances should be out of our area so we’re not terribly concerned about impacts from Thursday’s potential precipitation. The biggest impacts come from the cold. Highs on Thursday in the upper 30s and low 40s should drop into the low 20s Friday morning as skies clear. Even with Sunshine Friday, highs stay stuck in the mid-40s! Highs rebound into the 50s this weekend but morning lows should stay below freezing Saturday and Sunday morning too. Conditions should be fairly seasonable early next week with highs in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday but there could be another strong front on approach for the middle of next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.