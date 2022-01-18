Advertisement

Area city launches new app to better connect with residents

By Hannah Hall
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If residents need to report a pothole or a traffic light that’s out in Waco, there’s a new way to do it.

The city just launched the app MyWaco. Dori Helm, assistant director of communications and marketing for the city, hopes it will be another way for residents to connect with them.

Through the app, people can do things like pay their water bills, find open jobs within the city and even find the latest information on COVID-19.

Before the app, residents had to submit requests online, and they were sent to the correct city employee. Helm hopes the app will help people share their comments and concerns in a faster, more streamlined way.

“Citizens can find their departments a lot faster, they can get their requests met a lot faster because it has a tracking system,” Helm said. “So when they submit a request, it goes right to where the employee needs to see it. The citizen can also kind of follow it through the process and see where their requests go.”

Along with tracking where a request is, Helm said they are able to keep statistics on how fasts requests are being met.

Helm said it’s important for people to have a way to share concerns and feedback, especially since city employees are not able to get to all parts of Waco every day.

“Things like a traffic light being out...We don’t have enough staff to cover the entire city,” Helm said. “So that would really save us time if a citizen caught it really quickly. We could get out there and respond even faster. Anything that has to do with residential areas that we don’t, we don’t drive every day. Those could come in and we could handle those a lot faster.”

As of last week, Helm said the app had already been downloaded more than 500 times, and more than 50 requests have been submitted. You can find it on the app store for Android and iPhone or submit a request on the city website.

