Area schools to resume class after closing due to rising COVID cases

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Last week, around a dozen schools in Central Texas closed amid rising COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, many of those students headed back to the classroom.

Rebecca Richardson has a daughter who is a junior at Mexia High School. Richardson said this year has been normal up until last week, when she got the email letting her know about the closure.

“My first thought was please don’t let it be like spring break again a couple of years ago,” Richardson said.

She added as her daughter heads back into the classroom Tuesday, they’re doing what they can to keep her healthy, with masks and plenty of hand sanitizer.

Dr. Tim Martindale, a Waco-area family physician, said steps like that are going to be important as kids head back to class, along with vaccinations.

“Washing of hands, keeping their face covered, being aware of the fact that that’s how it’s transmitted through airway,” Dr. Martindale said.

He said while closing schools can help slow cases, the risk doesn’t go away.

“We do think there’s a pretty high risk of exposure, currently, every day, in every place,” Dr. Martindale said. “So the school is included with that. And just last week, we had such a high volume of students that were sick classrooms that were filled with sick kids. So I expect it’ll still be a problem, but hopefully a little bit less.”

Dr. Martindale adds testing is hard right now--he said rapid tests aren’t always reliable, and PCR test results are taking longer to come back due to the sheer number of people being tested.

Because of that, he doesn’t always think it’s necessary to get kids tested.

“In most cases, they’ve got it and there’s no reason to have to know exactly for sure,” Dr. Martindale said. I tend to think it’s not necessary to do testing. If they have symptoms and fever, especially keep them home. And if you’re sure that they’ve been exposed, definitely quarantine for at least five days and past symptoms that are severe before you return to school.”

Dr. Martindale adds repeat testing after a positive test is not recommended, at all. He said some people can test positive for weeks, even after they’re completely over the illness.

Mexia, McGregor, Fairfield, Axtell, Buckholts, Bremond and Groesbeck ISDs return to the classroom on Tuesday.

Gholson ISD, Connally ISD and Rapoport Academy in Waco will return on Wednesday.

Connally ISD is offering testing today, Jan. 18, only for students, staff and families of the district. The district said testing is not for people who tested positive on or after Jan 1; rather, this is to identify new COVID cases.

There are two sessions available, both at Connally High School.

Session 1: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Session 2: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Students under 18 must have parent or guardian consent, and everyone who wants to be tested needs to bring their own writing utensil. If there is a positive test, the district encourages parents to keep all children of the household home for 10 days from the date the case was identified. More information is available on the district website.

