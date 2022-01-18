Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Walking with God and changing the lives of the less fortunate

By Pete Sousa
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, TX - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Journey Christian Community in Waco, where a woman is walking with God changing the lives of the less fortunate.

“These people are real people, most of them have just had hardships in their life,” said this week’s Be Remarkable winner Phyllis Shows.

Shows is primarily talking about the homeless population in and around the Waco area.

A group she says is “invisible” to most who pass them by.

A group that needs her ministry.

“They’re not recognized, and people don’t even look at them when they walk by them,” notes Shows.

“I’m the one that will go up and grab them and give them a hug.”

And she gives them more than hugs.

Her outreach, once an upstart ‘boots on the ground’ operation, has become official through her mission group Journey to the Streets.

Their goal is to love the disconnected people and to walk with them and offer them hope and compassion.

One person that has taken note and nominated Shows for this week’s Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers and KWTX Be Remarkable award is Ann Richardson.

“She just has such a heart,” explained Richardson.

“God has used her as his hands and his feet to help so many people that aren’t as fortunate as us.”

Phyllis’ servant’s heart leads to her serving lunches, leading bible studies and even providing better living situations for homeless folks in Central Texas.

And for that, she’s beyond remarkable.

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.

