Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo names baby penguin ‘Rose’ after Betty White’s ‘Golden Girls’ character

Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden officials announced that they will name a one-month-old little blue penguin “Rose” after Betty White’s “Golden Girls” character.

The announcement came Jan. 17 as a tribute to White on what would have been her 100th birthday. White was a lifelong animal lover and champion of zoos and conservation efforts.

Cody Sowers, Cincinnati Zoo’s bird team head keeper, said in a press release that Rose is healthy and on track to move to the little blue penguin habitat soon. Rose will join the colony of more than 30 other penguins, and visitors will get to see her when the weather gets warmer.

The little blue penguin is the smallest species of penguin, growing to an average height of 13 inches.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Andre Gentle was shot and killed while stopped at a Central Texas intersection.
Police: Driver ambushed, shot and killed at Central Texas intersection
Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Central Texas deputies investigating 20-year-old cold case find vehicles beneath lake’s surface
6-year-old Daniel with the ewe he helped raise. The animal was found dead, the victim of abuse,...
Four Texas juveniles charged with cruelty to animals after lamb found tortured, shot to death
A suspect who eluded authorities and attempted to carjack at driver at gunpoint was shot...
Driver shoots fugitive who tried to carjack him at Killeen intersection
ICU nurse Mary Patton shed a tear during her shift at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital...
“We’re about to catch on fire”: Inside a Texas hospital battling omicron and staffing shortages

Latest News

Surgeon General discusses expanded COVID testing
Surgeon General discusses expanded COVID testing
The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC...
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel