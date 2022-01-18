Drastic temperature changing coming....

We’ve got two systems we are watching that will impact our weather for the end of the week. The first is an upper level low that will pull cold, arctic air down with a cold front. Tomorrow’s front takes the entire day to move through our area, so highs should still easily reach the upper 60s and low-to-mid 70s. For one more day, it’s warmer the farther south you are since the front sinks in from the north. There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with rain chances staying limited to areas east of I-35 and only an isolated shower here or there is expected. The dry, cold air settles in and we all feel a big drop in temperatures going into Thursday.... we’re talking high temperatures in the 30s Thursday!

Overnight our temperatures drop into the 20s Wednesday night/Thursday morning and with more clouds than sun, highs top off in the upper 30s/low 40s for Thursday afternoon! Our focus then shifts to a second upper level low that comes in from the west. It will try to bring in some Pacific moisture for Thursday, but it’s not an overly impressive amount. That said, we could see a small chance of some wintry precipitation on Thursday in the forecast, with temperatures cold enough plus the added moisture moving in. Areas towards the Hill Country and places SW of Waco, Temple, & Killeen have the best chance with this setup. Right now, travel impacts look to stay in the green zone with little to no accumulations expected.

If we see a little wintry mix or not, we do know it’s getting much colder and this time the cold sticks around longer - by Wednesday night have a place for pets and sensitive plants to be inside and expect them to stay there going into the weekend. Highs are only in the upper 30s/low 40s Thursday, mid 40s Friday, and low 50s on Saturday. Overnight temperatures are below freezing, in the 20s, Wednesday night, Thursday night, Friday night, and stay below freezing Saturday night.

