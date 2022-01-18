East Texas man set bed on fire because ‘he was being evicted, had nowhere to go,’ police say

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) -A Lufkin man is in jail after police say he confessed to arson.

A Lufkin police officer responded to a house fire scene in the 900 block of Weaver Ave. on Sunday night to assist with traffic control while firefighters worked to put out the fire.

As he was was working traffic control, the officer said a man approached him at around 9:50 p.m. The man, identified as Terry Tyrone Jones, 58, said to the officer that he had started the fire.

The officer asked him what he meant, according to a statement by Lufkin police. The man then said that he was being evicted from the home the next day and had nowhere to go, so he poured gas on his bed and lit it with a cigarette lighter.

After speaking with other witnesses, the officer spoke with a fire marshal investigator about the man’s admission. Jones was arrested for first-degree felony arson.

No one was injured in the fire. The incident is still under investigation by the Lufkin Fire Marshal’s Office.

