Four Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of rise in COVID-19 cases

(KWTX) - The Academy Independent School District in Little River Academy, Mexia Independent School District in Mexia, West Independent School District in West, and the Salado Independent School District in Salado all announced on Tuesday classes were being canceled as a result of rising COVID-19 cases.

West ISD closed for the remainder of the week after more than 300 absences were recorded on Tuesday.

All campuses and district offices at Academy ISD will be closed Jan. 19-22 while campuses are sanitized. Extracurricular activities will be subject to cancellation or rescheduled as needed, but varsity competitions will remain as scheduled, the district said.

“This decision does not com easily or without hesitation: however, we want to provide our community with a safe and secure environment in which educate our students. In the past several days, staff and student attendance has been extremely low,” said Academy ISD Superintendent, Billy Harlan, a letter to parents.

Salado ISD announced it is closing schools, citing “staffing issues related to COVID19.” All school will be closed from January 19-21 and reopen on Monday, January 24th.

Mexia ISD resumed classes on Tuesday after closing the previous week only to once again announce it was closing its campuses from January 19 until January 25th. Classes will resume on the 26th.

“Unfortunately, the number of staff and students who are dealing with COVID continued to heavily impact attendance,” Mexia ISD said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.