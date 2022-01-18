Hearne community rallying around apartment fire victims

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The investigation continues into an early morning apartment complex fire that hit in Hearne Sunday. Eight families were displaced and at least 33 people are in need of assistance after the weekend’s fast moving fire. Monday morning, the community continued to come together. An army of volunteers is assisting going through all the donated items for the fire victims

Two buildings and multiple units were destroyed but no injuries were reported. The Hearne Police Department told us Monday afternoon they believe the fire was accidental and do not see any criminal activity for it. An exact cause of the fire has not been released yet. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into how it all started.

Donations for the fire victims were being moved from the Community Center at East Side Park to alarger storage spot at the former Blackshear Elementary School Gym located at Blackshear Avenue and S. El Paso Street.

“This shows that we can come together as one, despite race, despite gender and work together to save the community,” said CiNiya Jackson, a Hearne volunteer.

Jackson captured many of the moments of a trying time bringing out the best in people. The Hearne resident and Calvert High School student wanted the good news shared from this tragedy.

“Hearne is often looked down on as a town full of hatred, violence... I decided I’d step out of my comfort zone and capture photos of us working together,” she said.

“We were told by the Columbus Village that three houses would be available tomorrow, so we’re trying to work on getting those three houses furnished for those families. We’re going at a need basis,” said Rodrick Jackson, another volunteer.

“It’s hard. I mean they’re pushing through. I can’t say I feel, I’m in their shoes but we’re going to help them through this,” said CiNiya Jackson.

Due to COVID concerns, volunteers are asking for new items to be donated. They’re taking households items including pots, pans, dishes, bedding, sheets, towels and other similar items.

Sunday’s story on survivors of that fire can be found here.

We have more details on how you can help the fire victim’s here. The drop off location has been moved to the Blackshear Elementary School Gym in Hearne.

On Monday the Red Cross said three apartments at that complex will be ready for some of the victims Tuesday. Their casework team will work to connect families to resources and provide additional support if needed.

The United Way is setting up a fund for donations and St. Vincent De Paul is working with the Red Cross for household items.

Any donors should reach out to those organizations to help. The Red Cross said the United Way fund should be set up starting Tuesday morning.

