Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) – Americans can start ordering free COVID-19 tests this week.

You can go to the federal website covidtests.gov to place an order.

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.

Additionally, orders can be placed via the United States Postal Service website.

These orders will start shipping in late January. USPS will only send one set of 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests to valid residential addresses.

Also, people with private health insurance will be reimbursed for the full cost of buying tests bought from Saturday onward.

President Joe Biden recently announced he will purchase an additional 500 million at-home tests for distribution.

