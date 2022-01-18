Advertisement

Kentucky mother charged with murder after baby dies from meth

By Marsha Heller, Andrew McMunn and KFVS News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) - A western Kentucky woman faces murder charges in the death of her 5-month-old son.

According to Kentucky State Police, a medical examiner’s report showed the baby, found dead in a Trigg County home on October 26, died from acute methamphetamine intoxication.

KSP did not state how the baby ingested the drug.

The report was finalized on Dec. 15 and then presented to a Trigg County grand jury.

The grand jury then indicted 28-year-old Shaylynn Curtis, the baby’s mother, on a murder charge. She is currently in the Christian County Jail in Kentucky.

Curtis was initially charged with abuse of a corpse.

A preliminary investigation showed the baby passed away during the night of Oct. 25 at a home in Cadiz where Curtis was living.

Detectives said Curtis took the baby and drove to a friend’s house. When she returned home, she wrapped her son’s body in a blanket and placed him in the attic.

They said Curtis didn’t call 911 or seek medical assistance for the baby.

Friends of Curtis, who were concerned about the welfare of the baby, called 911.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Andre Gentle was shot and killed while stopped at a Central Texas intersection.
Police: Driver ambushed, shot and killed at Central Texas intersection
Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Central Texas deputies investigating 20-year-old cold case find vehicles beneath lake’s surface
6-year-old Daniel with the ewe he helped raise. The animal was found dead, the victim of abuse,...
Four Texas juveniles charged with cruelty to animals after lamb found tortured, shot to death
ICU nurse Mary Patton shed a tear during her shift at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital...
“We’re about to catch on fire”: Inside a Texas hospital battling omicron and staffing shortages
Darla McCurry (Source: Ore City Facebook page)
DWI suspect in East Texas claimed she had COVID-19; coughed in jailer’s face

Latest News

A recently sold Victorian home is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. The decaying,...
‘Worst house on best block’ of San Francisco sells for $2M
At least 19 people were killed and 63 injured in a five-alarm fire at a New York City apartment...
1 killed, 9 hurt as explosion, fire collapses Bronx home
Truist is joining a growing number of banks that have eliminated overdraft fees entirely or...
Truist cuts down overdraft fees, joining other big banks
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Tesla’s Autopilot system