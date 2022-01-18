Killeen ISD employee on leave after arrest for alleged criminal act

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Administrators at Palo Alto Middle School in the Killeen Independent School District placed an employee on administrative leave after the employee was arrested, according to principal Kernisha Hill.

“The charges against the employee do not involve a KISD student, nor did any alleged criminal act occur on a KISD campus,” Hill said.

The employee was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

“This individual will not be allowed on campus or district property while on administrative leave,” the principal said.

The case remains under investigation by the Killeen Police Department.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.