Driver shoots fugitive who tried to carjack him at Killeen intersection

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas driver on Tuesday shot an armed suspect who attempted to carjack the driver after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Killeen and neighboring communities.

Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble told KWTX police officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant at the suspect’s house Tuesday morning. The man is wanted in connection to a string of robberies in the area, Kimble said.

The suspect entered a vehicle and fled the scene, leading authorities on a chase into Harker Heights, Nolanville and back into Killeen.

When the suspect reached the intersection or Rosewood and the Central Texas Expressway access road, he allegedly attempted to carjack a driver.

Police said the suspect was armed during the attempted carjacking. The driver was also armed and shot the suspect several times, police said.

Kimble said the suspect suffered gunshot wounds and was airlifted to a hospital in Temple, Texas.

No further information is available at this time.

