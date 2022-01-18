Temple animal rescue benefits from Betty White challenge

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - On what would have been her 100th birthday, people around the country are honoring Betty White’s love for animals by donating to shelters in her honor.

The “Be Like Betty Challenge” reached Central Texas when Card Your Yard Temple says they got a challenge from corperate to partner with a local organization.

Card My Yard Temple owner Elizabeth Hicks says their Facebook followers overwhelmingly recommended Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo in Temple.

Until midnight Monday, $20 will be donated to the rescue for every order placed.

Hicks said as of 5 p.m. they didn’t have an update on orders but were excited about the opportunity to calculate a total at the end of the day.

“Being able to give back to this rescue is really amazing, I honestly didn’t even know a lot about it until it was recommended to us and after visiting the farm its definitely a place we want to help in the future,” Hicks said.

Outside the farm, the company placed a large “Be Like Betty” sign. Owners of the rescue ask all their patrons to consider being like Betty and donating just $5 to their favorite rescue or shelter.

Tiny Hooves rescues and aids all animals from cats and dogs to farm and exotic animals.

Hicks says the non-profit is raising money to build a facility for intake of new rescue animals, and their hope their donation gets them closer to reaching that goal.

She says in addition to monetary donations, the rescue is also in need of hay and feed.

