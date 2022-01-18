Man charged in shooting that left one wounded at gathering in Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Ray Charles Davis on Tuesday was arraigned on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting that left a man wounded in the 900 block of North 19th Street on January 17, 2022.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid until the victim was airlifted to Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas.

Witnesses at the scene identified Davis as the alleged shooter and police learned Davis was invited to the home for a gathering with friends. At some point, an argument ensued between Davis and one of the residents and Davis allegedly fired a pistol inside the home.

Police said Davis left the home and walked to his vehicle before firing a pistol in the direction of multiple people standing outside the home, striking the victim.

Davis fled the scene on foot and police were not able to immediately locate him.

Officers continued to search for Davis and received assistance from a citizen, who called the police department to report a suspicious person walking in the area of Grimes Crossing Road.

The description provided by the caller matched Davis and police officers apprehended Davis without incident.

On January 18, 2022, Davis was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Price on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Davis is currently awaiting transport to the Coryell County Jail.

