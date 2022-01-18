Advertisement

North Texas man arrested for child sexual assault

39-year-old Robert Kismet Feist was arrested by deputies on Saturday, January 15, 2022 on...
39-year-old Robert Kismet Feist was arrested by deputies on Saturday, January 15, 2022 on several outstanding warrants.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - 39-year-old Robert Kismet Feist was arrested by deputies on Saturday, January 15, 2022 on several outstanding warrants.

Feist was wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child under 14-years-old, and 6 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Grayson County investigators said they got involved in the case when multiple victims under 14-years-old came forward against Feist in 2020. They said he was arrested then on similar charges.

Feist is currently being held in they Grayson County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Andre Gentle was shot and killed while stopped at a Central Texas intersection.
Police: Driver ambushed, shot and killed at Central Texas intersection
Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Central Texas deputies investigating 20-year-old cold case find vehicles beneath lake’s surface
6-year-old Daniel with the ewe he helped raise. The animal was found dead, the victim of abuse,...
Four Texas juveniles charged with cruelty to animals after lamb found tortured, shot to death
A suspect who eluded authorities and attempted to carjack at driver at gunpoint was shot...
Driver shoots fugitive who tried to carjack him at Killeen intersection
ICU nurse Mary Patton shed a tear during her shift at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital...
“We’re about to catch on fire”: Inside a Texas hospital battling omicron and staffing shortages

Latest News

(credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)
Sheriff’s in North Texas Search For Thieves Who Rigged Pumps, Stole Thousands Of Gallons Of Gas
Smoke likely taking over parts of the sky in Lee & Milam Counties Tuesday.
Crews battling Bastrop County wildfire
Fran DeLeon Jr.
Texas teen charged in connection to love triangle killing of girlfriend, 16
Ray Charles David
Man charged in shooting that left one wounded at gathering in Copperas Cove