Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates local girl’s 11th birthday despite COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local bakery made sure a girl celebrating her 11th birthday still had a reason to smile despite her party being cancelled because a sibling tested positive for COVID-19.

Midway 5th grader Hazel Krey had to cancel her long-planned slumber party this past week when her brother came down with the illness and even though her mom, Kathy, called and canceled her cake order from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Waco, the bakery gave her one anyway.

“We had to cancel my birthday because of COVID,” Hazel said. “So, my mom called Nothing Bundt Cakes so we could cancel our order and they felt so bad, so they gave me a free Bundtlet tower and it made me feel really special.”

It was a bright spot in an otherwise tough few years for the 11-year-old, who like kids everywhere, has experienced lots of cancelations and disappointments since the COVID pandemic started.

Hazel had been looking forward to her slumber party for weeks.

Kathy called the bakery to cancel her large cake order for the party and the owner Nam Tran took the call.

Nothing Bundt Cakes gave Hazel what they call a triple Bundtlet tower, which included a red velvet cake, a chocolate chocolate chip cake, and a lemon cake. (Courtesy Photo)

“She told us that it was COVID related and so we apologized she had to cancel, and she told me it was for her daughter and me having a daughter myself, I knew it was probably the end of the world,” Tran said.

“He said we ‘will cancel your order’ and ‘we’d like to help make the day better. How about a free mini Bundt tower that you can come pick up when her party would have been and maybe that’ll be a nice consolation for her and ya’ll can enjoy some cake as a family,” Kathy said.

“It was totally out of the blue and he sounded genuinely sympathetic. I was so touched.”

The mom said the kind gesture helped soften the blow of the tough news for Hazel.

“When I had to tell my daughter that we were canceling her party but that the very nice people at Nothing Bundt Cakes wanted to give her a free tower, her whole face just lit up and she jumped up and down and was so excited,” Kathy said.

“It just gave me a lot of hope,” Kathy said when reflecting on the act of kindness. “That humanity that connects us to each other, that small act of kindness, that little thing that the employee did that day for me. It may have seemed like a small thing to that employee but it really meant the world to us.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 4633 South Jack Kultgen Expressway in Suite 107 in the Central Texas Marketplace in Waco.They’re opened Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

