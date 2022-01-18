Advertisement

Suspect in custody after allegedly firing at area deputy

A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to shoot a Falls County deputy during a traffic stop.(Storyblocks)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to shoot a Falls County deputy during a traffic stop.

According to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, a Falls County deputy stopped a driver around 5 a.m. on Tuesday outside of Marlin on FM 434. The sheriff’s office said the driver, Eddie Bohannan, allegedly opened fire on her.

MCSO said the deputy pursued Bohannan, who stopped again. According to MCSO, Bohannan fired again at the deputy, who was not hit either time.

The Falls County Sheriff’s Office called the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, and the MCSCO FAST unit headed into Falls County and took control of the investigation.

According to MCSO, two of the FAST deputies caught Bohannan coming out of the woods. Apparently, the suspect was trying to get to his girlfriend’s house, and MCSO said Bohannan had a pistol on him.

Bohannan was charged with attempted murder of a public servant, and he is being taken to the Falls County Jail.

