Temple Police investigate aggravated robbery

Temple Police need help identifying suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on Monday.
Temple Police need help identifying suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on Monday.(Temple PD)
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple police need help in identifying a suspect involved in a Monday afternoon aggravated robbery at a store.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of N. General Bruce Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned an armed unknown male entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.

