Advertisement

Texas DPS increases reward to $6,000 in 1977 Winkler County Cold Case

S.A. “Champ” Weaver,
S.A. “Champ” Weaver,(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) -The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased the reward to $6,000 for information in the 1977 slaying of 73-year-old S.A. “Champ” Weaver, then the Precinct 4 Constable of Winkler County.

The reward is offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.

Around 1 a.m. Jan. 4, 1977, Weaver’s 1971 Monte Carlo was found on the north shoulder of Highway 302, four miles west of Kermit. The engine was running, and the headlights were on. Weaver had been robbed of cash and shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weaver was last seen earlier in the evening at the local lounge he owned, the Elbow Room. Weaver also owned a water works pumping station. At the time of his death he was married with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation and are the primary investigative agency. Anyone with details regarding the homicide is asked to come forward with information.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Andre Gentle was shot and killed while stopped at a Central Texas intersection.
Police: Driver ambushed, shot and killed at Central Texas intersection
Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Central Texas deputies investigating 20-year-old cold case find vehicles beneath lake’s surface
6-year-old Daniel with the ewe he helped raise. The animal was found dead, the victim of abuse,...
Four Texas juveniles charged with cruelty to animals after lamb found tortured, shot to death
ICU nurse Mary Patton shed a tear during her shift at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital...
“We’re about to catch on fire”: Inside a Texas hospital battling omicron and staffing shortages
Darla McCurry (Source: Ore City Facebook page)
DWI suspect in East Texas claimed she had COVID-19; coughed in jailer’s face

Latest News

Killeen ISD is hoping molding online lesson plans to fits certain students needs may mitigate...
Killeen ISD employee on leave after arrest for alleged criminal act
Ali Cross of the Austin Cheer squad waves a trans flag while her squad mates hold her up on the...
Trans kids and supporters say new Texas law will keep them out of school sports
Hayden Matthew Wyatt Malone, 21, of Tyler, Texas, is charged with three counts of intoxication...
Boy, 2, dies in East Texas wreck; driver arrested
At-home COVID-19 tests.
Website to order free COVID-19 tests is now live