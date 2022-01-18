Advertisement

Texas teen charged in connection to love triangle killing of girlfriend, 16

Fran DeLeon Jr.
Fran DeLeon Jr.(Houston Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Homicide detectives with the Houston Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of Frank DeLeon Jr., 17, in connection to the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Diamond Alvarez.

DeLeon Jr. was charged with murder in the 174th State District Court.

Police learned DeLeon was in a relationship with Alvarez and another female. When Alvarez learned of DeLeon’s relationship with another female, she decided to meet him at a park to confront him.

Police said DeLeon shot Alvarez multiple times.

Detectives worked with witnesses and the investigation led to DeLeon’s arrest.

“HPD expresses its heartfelt condolences to Ms. Alvarez’s family and looks forward to following this case through the courts as we seek justice on her behalf,” the department said.

“We ask that the public continues to pray for the family.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Andre Gentle was shot and killed while stopped at a Central Texas intersection.
Police: Driver ambushed, shot and killed at Central Texas intersection
Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Central Texas deputies investigating 20-year-old cold case find vehicles beneath lake’s surface
6-year-old Daniel with the ewe he helped raise. The animal was found dead, the victim of abuse,...
Four Texas juveniles charged with cruelty to animals after lamb found tortured, shot to death
ICU nurse Mary Patton shed a tear during her shift at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital...
“We’re about to catch on fire”: Inside a Texas hospital battling omicron and staffing shortages
Darla McCurry (Source: Ore City Facebook page)
DWI suspect in East Texas claimed she had COVID-19; coughed in jailer’s face

Latest News

Ray Charles David
Man charged in shooting that left one wounded at gathering in Copperas Cove
The Texas Department of State Health Services has made some sweeping changes to its COVID-19...
Texas adjusts COVID-19 reporting, eliminating active case count after quarantine rule changes
A suspect who eluded authorities and attempted to carjack at driver at gunpoint was shot...
Driver shoots fugitive who tried to carjack him at Killeen intersection
Pete Fredenburg sits down with Chris Williams to discuss his illustrious career and his plans...
Three-time National Champion Pete Fredenburg discusses decision to retire, plans for the future