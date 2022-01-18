Texas teen charged in connection to love triangle killing of girlfriend, 16

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Homicide detectives with the Houston Police Department on Tuesday announced the arrest of Frank DeLeon Jr., 17, in connection to the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Diamond Alvarez.

DeLeon Jr. was charged with murder in the 174th State District Court.

Police learned DeLeon was in a relationship with Alvarez and another female. When Alvarez learned of DeLeon’s relationship with another female, she decided to meet him at a park to confront him.

Police said DeLeon shot Alvarez multiple times.

Detectives worked with witnesses and the investigation led to DeLeon’s arrest.

“HPD expresses its heartfelt condolences to Ms. Alvarez’s family and looks forward to following this case through the courts as we seek justice on her behalf,” the department said.

“We ask that the public continues to pray for the family.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.