Three-time National Champion Pete Fredenburg discusses decision to retire, plans for the future

By Christopher Williams
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s legendary football coach Pete Fredenburg is retiring after 24 seasons at the helm.

Fredenburg was a coach at Baylor, LSU, and Louisiana Tech before moving to Belton to start the UMHB football program in 1998.

Fredenburg quickly turned UMHB into a D3 football powerhouse.

His teams made runs to the National Championship game in 2004, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2021. The Cru won it all
in 2016, 2018, and 2021.

Fredenburg also won 17 ASC conference titles with the Cru.

Pete says his wife, Karen, has been a wonderful coach’s wife and brought out the best in him.

Fredenburg is excited to spend more time with Karen and with his grandkids in retirement.

