Advertisement

Website to order free COVID-19 tests is now live

At-home COVID-19 tests.
At-home COVID-19 tests.(kauz)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests is now accepting orders as the Biden Administration looks to address nationwide shortages.

Supplies are limited to four free tests per home. The website provides tests at no cost, including no shipping fee. (Click here to order your tests)

The White House said “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through the U.S. Postal Service, which reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at-home testing when experiencing COVID-19 systems including fever, cough, sore throat, respiratory symptoms and muscle aches, five days after a potential COVID-19 exposure, or as part of test-to-stay protocols in schools and workplaces.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Andre Gentle was shot and killed while stopped at a Central Texas intersection.
Police: Driver ambushed, shot and killed at Central Texas intersection
Courtesy of Bosque County Sheriff's Office
Central Texas deputies investigating 20-year-old cold case find vehicles beneath lake’s surface
6-year-old Daniel with the ewe he helped raise. The animal was found dead, the victim of abuse,...
Four Texas juveniles charged with cruelty to animals after lamb found tortured, shot to death
ICU nurse Mary Patton shed a tear during her shift at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital...
“We’re about to catch on fire”: Inside a Texas hospital battling omicron and staffing shortages
Darla McCurry (Source: Ore City Facebook page)
DWI suspect in East Texas claimed she had COVID-19; coughed in jailer’s face

Latest News

Easton Muck has his nose swabbed at a COVID-19 testing site in Austin.
For Texas children, COVID-19 hospitalizations are outpacing vaccinations
Planned Parenthood called the lawsuit “another political attack” in Texas, where most abortions...
Texas Sues Planned Parenthood Over $10 Million In Medicaid Payments
Teachers guide students outside of Linder Elementary School in Austin on the first day of...
Texas schools struggle to stay open as teachers and bus drivers call in sick with COVID-19
People wait hours in local COVID testing lines
Waco woman spends three days in line waiting for COVID test