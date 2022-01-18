Website to order free COVID-19 tests is now live

(KWTX) - The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests is now accepting orders as the Biden Administration looks to address nationwide shortages.

Supplies are limited to four free tests per home. The website provides tests at no cost, including no shipping fee. (Click here to order your tests)

The White House said “tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering” through the U.S. Postal Service, which reports shipping times of 1-3 days for its first-class package service in the continental United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at-home testing when experiencing COVID-19 systems including fever, cough, sore throat, respiratory symptoms and muscle aches, five days after a potential COVID-19 exposure, or as part of test-to-stay protocols in schools and workplaces.

