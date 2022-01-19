Advertisement

2,100 gallons of diesel stolen from Goodrich business in East Texas

Several suspects worked together to steal about 2,100 gallons of diesel from a Goodrich business. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who stole about 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel from a Goodrich business on Jan. 15.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the theft occurred in the evening hours of Jan. 15.

The next morning, the store’s manager noticed a significant fuel shortage in the night-time sales and inventory report.

“Security video showed three different 1-ton work trucks, driven by Hispanic males pulling up to a diesel pump and dispensing fuel into the trucks and additional tanks in the truck beds,” the Facebook post stated.

Pictured is one of the one-ton work trucks used in the theft of about 2,100 gallons of diesel. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

After Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives met with technicians with knowledge of how fuel pumps operate, they learned that the suspects were somehow able to alter the fuel pumps to dispense the diesel at a lower cost per gallon.

“If you recognize any of the attached suspects or vehicles and/or have any information in reference to this case that will help with the investigation, you may contact the Sheriff’s Office and speak to a detective, at (936) 327-6810,” the Facebook post stated.

People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Polk County Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

