Advertisement

4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area

Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda Williford. (Sources: Nacogdoches and Angelina County jail websites)(Nacogdoches and Angelina County jail websites)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An investigation by multiple East Texas law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrests of four suspects in what is believed to be a burglary ring that committed crimes in four counties.

The suspects allegedly stole 4-wheelers, golf carts, tractors, logging equipment, guns, laptops, vehicles, game cameras, tools, and other miscellaneous items, according to David Stone, the Precinct 4 constable for Nacogdoches County.

“This case is just a big burglary ring,” Stone said.

Jason Carl Ferrill, 25, and Amanda Brooke Williford, 23, both of Henderson, are still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail. Ferrill has been charged with four counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and theft of property between $750 and $2,500. Williford has been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

No bond amounts have been set for Ferrill or Williford’s charges yet.

Richard Thomas Neisser, 28, of Henderson, and James Tad Wheeler Jr., 36, of Corrigan, are being held in the Angelina County Jail. Neisser has been charged with two counts of theft of property between $30K and $150K, burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, and theft of property between $750 and $2,500. Wheeler has been charged with two counts of theft of property between $30K and $150 K, burglary of a habitation, and burglary of a building.

Neisser’s bail amount has been set at $76,500 for two of his charges, and Wheeler’s bond amount has been set at $75,000 for one of the theft charges.

Stone said that 15 arrest warrants have been issued in connection to the case. He added that more charges may be pending.

The Pct. 4 constable said the investigation started on Dec. 17 after there was a string of break-ins and RVs in the area of FM 95 near Chireno. Stone said they got a break in the investigation when a gun stolen in one of the burglaries turned up in San Antonio.

Stone said one of his deputies did a lot of the work associated with the investigation.

“My guys did a great job,” Stone said. “It took a lot of legwork and a lot of interviews. It also took going around and talking to the people they sold the property to.”

Stone said he and his deputies worked and shared information with law enforcement agencies in Angelina Nacogdoches, Polk, and Rusk counties. The Pct. 4 constable said one lead would result in another.

“One of the suspects had pictures of himself with some of the stolen guns on a stolen camera,” Stone said. ‘He’s not too bright.”

Some of the suspects were responsible for the break-ins and thefts, Stone said. Others were involved in “moving,” or selling the stolen property.

Stone said some of the burglary suspects admitted to having a system they used to case possible targets. They would allegedly knock on a home’s door, and if someone answered, they would reportedly move on and try again later. If no one was home, they would break in and steal anything of value.

Stone said over the course of the investigation, they have recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of property that was allegedly stolen by the burglary ring suspects. He added they are still trying to locate a stolen 16-foot trailer and a rifle.

“We had a lot of happy victims,” Stone said.

Neisser and Wheeler were initially arrested in connection with the theft of two skid steers, Stone said. According to a previous East Texas News story, the two pieces of logging equipment were stolen from Texas Timberjack in Lufkin on Dec. 26, 2021.

An officer was at Texas Timberjack taking the theft report on Dec. 27, 2021, when the owner got a call from Game Warden Tim Walker regarding one of the stolen machines. Walker said he had received information about a suspicious truck towing a new skid steer on Grimes Cemetery Road out in the county.

Walker said he was out with the vehicle and two possible suspects, Wheeler and Neisser. The men told Walker they had gotten the machine from Texas Timberjack on Sunday and that they were headed to complete some demolition jobs. Wheeler had the keys to the machine in his pocket.

Two Lufkin Police detectives responded to the area and took over the investigation. The detectives were en route to the Department with Wheeler and Neisser when they learned an older skid steer had also been stolen from the business. Another officer recovered it.

Stolen skid steer
Stolen skid steer((Source: Lufkin Police Department))

While recovering the stolen equipment valued at $73,000, it was found that the suspects were in possession of two campers and a four-wheeler reported stolen out of Polk County. Officers also found a pair of bolt cutters in Wheeler’s truck that had been used to cut the fence at Texas Timberjack.

Wheeler has 14 previous Angelina County arrests on charges including intoxicated manslaughter, racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury, burglary of a building, theft of wire, theft of property, felony criminal mischief, public intoxication, furnishing alcohol to a minor, and taking certain wildlife resources without consent.

Stone thanked the the law enforcement agencies in Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, and Rusk counties that assisted with the investigation.

Related stories: 2 charged after skid steers stolen from Lufkin business recovered

Corrigan man accepts 6-year prison term for fatal Angelina Co. racing accident

Corrigan man arrested for alleged drunken racing death

Shooting Over Weekend Leaves Diboll Area Man Dead

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers with Adventures with Purpose found three vehicles submerged in the Brazos River while...
Car pulled out of Brazos River belongs to missing Waco woman, police confirm
A number of Waco women are reporting serious hair loss as a side effect of COVID-19.
Central Texas women experiencing hair loss after COVID-19
File Graphic
Four Central Texas school districts cancel classes as a result of rise in COVID-19 cases
Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has fought vaccine mandates, tests positive for COVID-19
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two females and one male were dead, and it appeared one...
Sheriff: 3 Texas teens dead in apparent double murder-suicide

Latest News

Luminant staff and media walk past a combustion turbine rotor at Vistra Corp.’s Midlothian...
With winter weather approaching, pipeline company threatens to cut off gas supply to Texas’ biggest power generator
FILE - People protest outside the offices of the New Mexico Public Education Department's...
New approach to teaching race in school divides New Mexico
Virginia Alfaro Cabral Turrubiates
Woman accused of selling fraudulent E-tags
Car pulled out of river in Waco
Car pulled out of Brazos River that of missing Waco woman, family says
Central Texas’ largest school district is considering some major changes to help their...
Killeen ISD to remain open, quarantine period reduced to 5 days