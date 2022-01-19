Advertisement

Baylor beats West Virginia, snapping two-game losing streak

West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (11) protects the ball from Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2)...
West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (11) protects the ball from Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (William Wotring)(William Wotring | AP)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team came into the week in a unique position - for the first time in nearly 3 years, the Bears were coming off back-to-back losses.

Both of those losses came at home, and the Bears slid from No. 1 to No. 5 in the AP poll as a result.

Baylor had little time to dwell on the losses, traveling to West Virginia today to take on the 13-3 Mountaineers.

The Bears had a solid start to the game, leading by as many as 15 points mid way through the first half, but a 14-0 West Virginia run tightened things up and Baylor led 37-33 at halftime.

The Bears held the narrow lead through the start of the second, but with just under nine minutes left in the game West Virginia took the lead back, 54-53.

Matthew Mayer quickly made three free throws to get the lead back for the Bears with just over seven minutes to play.

The Bears built a double-digit lead down the stretch and held on to beat West Virginia 77-68, snapping a two game losing streak.

Mayer ended with 20 points, while LJ Cryer had a career high 25 points.

