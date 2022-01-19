Baylor beats West Virginia, snapping two-game losing streak

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team came into the week in a unique position - for the first time in nearly 3 years, the Bears were coming off back-to-back losses.

Both of those losses came at home, and the Bears slid from No. 1 to No. 5 in the AP poll as a result.

Baylor had little time to dwell on the losses, traveling to West Virginia today to take on the 13-3 Mountaineers.

The Bears had a solid start to the game, leading by as many as 15 points mid way through the first half, but a 14-0 West Virginia run tightened things up and Baylor led 37-33 at halftime.

The Bears held the narrow lead through the start of the second, but with just under nine minutes left in the game West Virginia took the lead back, 54-53.

Matthew Mayer quickly made three free throws to get the lead back for the Bears with just over seven minutes to play.

The Bears built a double-digit lead down the stretch and held on to beat West Virginia 77-68, snapping a two game losing streak.

Mayer ended with 20 points, while LJ Cryer had a career high 25 points.

